Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) volume exceeds 1.92 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On August 10, 2022, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) opened at $97.71, higher 2.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.82 and dropped to $96.41 before settling in for the closing price of $95.14. Price fluctuations for LYV have ranged from $78.14 to $127.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 62.00% at the time writing. With a float of $153.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.67 million.

The firm has a total of 10200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.87, operating margin of -6.69, and the pretax margin is -9.75.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 72.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 06, was worth 7,260,613. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 78,000 shares at a rate of $93.08, taking the stock ownership to the 3,336,520 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s President & CEO sold 78,000 for $95.20, making the entire transaction worth $7,425,598. This insider now owns 3,314,520 shares in total.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.79) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of -10.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.05, a number that is poised to hit 1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Live Nation Entertainment Inc., LYV], we can find that recorded value of 1.75 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.18.

During the past 100 days, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s (LYV) raw stochastic average was set at 43.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $98.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $100.11. The third major resistance level sits at $101.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $94.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Key Stats

There are currently 229,972K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,268 M according to its annual income of -650,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,434 M and its income totaled 187,800 K.