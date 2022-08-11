LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 7.59% last month.

August 10, 2022, LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) trading session started at the price of $14.75, that was -10.19% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.835 and dropped to $13.50 before settling in for the closing price of $15.31. A 52-week range for LXU has been $6.07 – $27.45.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 8.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -62.40%. With a float of $81.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.18 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 545 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.28, operating margin of +16.44, and the pretax margin is +7.01.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LSB Industries Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of LSB Industries Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.50%.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.06) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +7.83 while generating a return on equity of 9.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -1.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU)

The latest stats from [LSB Industries Inc., LXU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.72 million was superior to 0.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, LSB Industries Inc.’s (LXU) raw stochastic average was set at 14.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.36. The third major resistance level sits at $15.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.69. The third support level lies at $11.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Key Stats

There are 88,851K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.22 billion. As of now, sales total 556,240 K while income totals 43,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 284,800 K while its last quarter net income were 103,400 K.