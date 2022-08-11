LW (Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.) climbed 1.57 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on August 10, 2022, with Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) stock priced at $80.47, up 1.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.21 and dropped to $79.93 before settling in for the closing price of $79.40. LW’s price has ranged from $49.71 to $82.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -36.30%. With a float of $139.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.60 million.

The firm has a total of 8000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.30, operating margin of +10.92, and the pretax margin is +6.91.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 239,990. In this transaction SVP, GEN COUNSEL of this company sold 3,001 shares at a rate of $79.97, taking the stock ownership to the 47,936 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 07, when Company’s SVP, GEN COUNSEL sold 3,867 for $75.00, making the entire transaction worth $290,025. This insider now owns 37,955 shares in total.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 5/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.65 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.90 while generating a return on equity of 47.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.00% during the next five years compared to -9.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., LW], we can find that recorded value of 1.29 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s (LW) raw stochastic average was set at 94.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $81.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $81.88. The third major resistance level sits at $82.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $78.70.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.50 billion, the company has a total of 143,748K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,099 M while annual income is 200,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,153 M while its latest quarter income was 32,000 K.