Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -14.80%

A new trading day began on August 10, 2022, with Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) stock priced at $12.41, up 3.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.73 and dropped to $12.08 before settling in for the closing price of $12.21. MX’s price has ranged from $12.05 to $22.28 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -7.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.10%. With a float of $43.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.60 million.

In an organization with 890 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.49, operating margin of +10.67, and the pretax margin is +15.57.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 70.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 94,840. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 5,460 shares at a rate of $17.37, taking the stock ownership to the 341,067 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s insider bought 3,000 for $18.45, making the entire transaction worth $55,350. This insider now owns 150,799 shares in total.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.94 while generating a return on equity of 14.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.00% during the next five years compared to 27.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.09 million. That was better than the volume of 0.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s (MX) raw stochastic average was set at 6.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.49. However, in the short run, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.87. Second resistance stands at $13.12. The third major resistance level sits at $13.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.82. The third support level lies at $11.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 577.79 million, the company has a total of 44,894K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 474,230 K while annual income is 56,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 104,090 K while its latest quarter income was 9,530 K.