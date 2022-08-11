Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 13,857 M

August 10, 2022, Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) trading session started at the price of $161.82, that was 1.54% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $162.80 and dropped to $160.29 before settling in for the closing price of $158.79. A 52-week range for MAR has been $127.58 – $195.90.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -2.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 507.20%. With a float of $263.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $328.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 120000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.63, operating margin of +12.85, and the pretax margin is +8.52.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Marriott International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Marriott International Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 367,436. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,145 shares at a rate of $171.30, taking the stock ownership to the 1,224 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Group President sold 3,647 for $185.00, making the entire transaction worth $674,695. This insider now owns 19,252 shares in total.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.9) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +7.93 while generating a return on equity of 119.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 507.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.15% during the next five years compared to 4.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.58 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.18.

During the past 100 days, Marriott International Inc.’s (MAR) raw stochastic average was set at 46.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $151.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $161.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $162.60 in the near term. At $163.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $165.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $160.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $158.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $157.58.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Key Stats

There are 324,551K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 52.99 billion. As of now, sales total 13,857 M while income totals 1,099 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,338 M while its last quarter net income were 678,000 K.