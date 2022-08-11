Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 10,490 K

Search
Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) kicked off on August 10, 2022, at the price of $3.34, up 5.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.47 and dropped to $3.275 before settling in for the closing price of $3.27. Over the past 52 weeks, NNDM has traded in a range of $2.17-$6.98.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 196.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.10%. With a float of $251.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.93 million.

In an organization with 345 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -48.63, operating margin of -791.38, and the pretax margin is -1960.64.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 21.60%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1913.44 while generating a return on equity of -19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 29.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 44.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.84 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 70.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.68. However, in the short run, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.52. Second resistance stands at $3.59. The third major resistance level sits at $3.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.13.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 903.66 million has total of 248,822K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,490 K in contrast with the sum of -200,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,430 K and last quarter income was -33,090 K.

