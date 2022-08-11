No matter how cynical the overall market is, Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) performance over the last week is recorded 0.00%

August 10, 2022, Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) trading session started at the price of $4.65, that was 3.42% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.3099 and dropped to $4.25 before settling in for the closing price of $4.97. A 52-week range for BLI has been $3.65 – $45.28.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -60.10%. With a float of $57.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.70 million.

The firm has a total of 293 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.23, operating margin of -82.90, and the pretax margin is -84.06.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Berkeley Lights Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Berkeley Lights Inc. is 16.60%, while institutional ownership is 72.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 37,429. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 7,531 shares at a rate of $4.97, taking the stock ownership to the 182,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s insider sold 123,062 for $4.31, making the entire transaction worth $529,868. This insider now owns 190,256 shares in total.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.31) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -84.00 while generating a return on equity of -31.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Berkeley Lights Inc., BLI], we can find that recorded value of 0.94 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Berkeley Lights Inc.’s (BLI) raw stochastic average was set at 35.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.96. The third major resistance level sits at $6.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.43.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) Key Stats

There are 67,827K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 346.59 million. As of now, sales total 85,390 K while income totals -71,720 K. Its latest quarter income was 20,210 K while its last quarter net income were -21,430 K.