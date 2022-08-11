No matter how cynical the overall market is, Intuit Inc. (INTU) performance over the last week is recorded 2.65%

August 10, 2022, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) trading session started at the price of $477.79, that was 3.47% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $479.59 and dropped to $474.40 before settling in for the closing price of $462.07. A 52-week range for INTU has been $339.36 – $716.86.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 15.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.20%. With a float of $274.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $282.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.01, operating margin of +26.27, and the pretax margin is +26.53.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Intuit Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Intuit Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 698,753. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,790 shares at a rate of $390.37, taking the stock ownership to the 2,019 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s EVP, People and Places sold 10,000 for $392.39, making the entire transaction worth $3,923,883. This insider now owns 28,717 shares in total.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $7.58) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +21.41 while generating a return on equity of 27.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.24% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Intuit Inc. (INTU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.81, a number that is poised to hit 1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.88 million, its volume of 1.21 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 14.72.

During the past 100 days, Intuit Inc.’s (INTU) raw stochastic average was set at 82.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $411.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $500.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $480.32 in the near term. At $482.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $485.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $475.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $472.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $469.94.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Key Stats

There are 282,077K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 134.09 billion. As of now, sales total 9,633 M while income totals 2,062 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,632 M while its last quarter net income were 1,794 M.