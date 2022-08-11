No matter how cynical the overall market is, Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) performance over the last week is recorded 13.73%

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) on August 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $30.65, soaring 13.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.10 and dropped to $30.51 before settling in for the closing price of $28.58. Within the past 52 weeks, JXN’s price has moved between $22.29 and $47.76.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 12.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 294.90%. With a float of $75.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2800 employees.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Jackson Financial Inc. is 21.50%, while institutional ownership is 78.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 121,500,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 4,500,000 shares at a rate of $27.00, taking the stock ownership to the 7,635,443 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $29.10, making the entire transaction worth $87,300. This insider now owns 17,179 shares in total.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $4.6) by -$0.66. This company achieved a net margin of +35.97 while generating a return on equity of 32.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 294.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 25.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

Looking closely at Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.57 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Jackson Financial Inc.’s (JXN) raw stochastic average was set at 37.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.21. However, in the short run, Jackson Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.43. Second resistance stands at $34.56. The third major resistance level sits at $36.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.25.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.76 billion based on 86,300K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,848 M and income totals 3,183 M. The company made 4,301 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,025 M in sales during its previous quarter.