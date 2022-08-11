No matter how cynical the overall market is Knowles Corporation (KN) performance over the last week is recorded 0.30%

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) kicked off on August 10, 2022, at the price of $16.11, up 5.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.71 and dropped to $16.05 before settling in for the closing price of $15.84. Over the past 52 weeks, KN has traded in a range of $15.40-$23.81.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 2.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.80%. With a float of $90.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.34, operating margin of +13.62, and the pretax margin is +12.05.

Knowles Corporation (KN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 1,466,070. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 77,537 shares at a rate of $18.91, taking the stock ownership to the 528,590 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Director sold 3,100 for $18.85, making the entire transaction worth $58,435. This insider now owns 52,604 shares in total.

Knowles Corporation (KN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.3) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +17.30 while generating a return on equity of 10.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 48.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Knowles Corporation’s (KN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Knowles Corporation (KN)

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Knowles Corporation’s (KN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.90 in the near term. At $17.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.58.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.54 billion has total of 91,755K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 868,100 K in contrast with the sum of 150,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 188,000 K and last quarter income was -242,900 K.