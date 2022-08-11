Search
Sana Meer
No matter how cynical the overall market is, On Holding AG (ONON) performance over the last week is recorded 6.46%

Analyst Insights

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) kicked off on August 10, 2022, at the price of $23.40, up 5.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.10 and dropped to $23.38 before settling in for the closing price of $22.56. Over the past 52 weeks, ONON has traded in a range of $16.16-$55.87.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -555.80%. With a float of $172.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.39 million.

The firm has a total of 1158 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.43, operating margin of -19.47, and the pretax margin is -22.02.

On Holding AG (ONON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 37.74%, while institutional ownership is 34.10%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -23.49 while generating a return on equity of -30.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -555.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at On Holding AG’s (ONON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58 and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [On Holding AG, ONON], we can find that recorded value of 1.71 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 59.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.51. The third major resistance level sits at $24.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.77.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.42 billion has total of 622,301K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 792,780 K in contrast with the sum of -186,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 255,220 K and last quarter income was 15,530 K.

