No matter how cynical the overall market is OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) performance over the last week is recorded 30.65%

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) on August 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.68, soaring 32.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.49 and dropped to $3.41 before settling in for the closing price of $3.19. Within the past 52 weeks, OSUR’s price has moved between $2.62 and $13.57.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 12.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -44.50%. With a float of $69.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 785 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.33, operating margin of -4.99, and the pretax margin is -3.98.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of OraSure Technologies Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -9.84 while generating a return on equity of -5.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -23.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Trading Performance Indicators

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.22 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s (OSUR) raw stochastic average was set at 32.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.67 in the near term. At $5.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.51.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 309.66 million based on 72,456K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 233,670 K and income totals -23,000 K. The company made 67,710 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.