No matter how cynical the overall market is, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) performance over the last week is recorded 3.71%

Analyst Insights

On August 10, 2022, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) opened at $31.23, higher 7.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.98 and dropped to $31.1762 before settling in for the closing price of $30.28. Price fluctuations for SPR have ranged from $26.18 to $53.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -10.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.00% at the time writing. With a float of $103.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.60 million.

The firm has a total of 16100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.68, operating margin of -11.00, and the pretax margin is -14.05.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 81.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 15,955. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $31.91, taking the stock ownership to the 18,641 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $49.80, making the entire transaction worth $24,900. This insider now owns 16,125 shares in total.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.56) by $0.59. This company achieved a net margin of -13.68 while generating a return on equity of -82.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., SPR], we can find that recorded value of 2.4 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s (SPR) raw stochastic average was set at 26.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.08. The third major resistance level sits at $35.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.77.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Key Stats

There are currently 105,017K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,953 M according to its annual income of -540,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,258 M and its income totaled -122,200 K.

