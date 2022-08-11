Search
Now that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s volume has hit 1.23 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) kicked off on August 10, 2022, at the price of $1.58, up 5.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.69 and dropped to $1.58 before settling in for the closing price of $1.57. Over the past 52 weeks, SOLO has traded in a range of $1.22-$4.10.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 65.80%. With a float of $107.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 216 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -308.71, operating margin of -2893.97, and the pretax margin is -1967.18.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is 9.61%, while institutional ownership is 12.70%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1967.22 while generating a return on equity of -22.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 34.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 66.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

The latest stats from [Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., SOLO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.14 million was inferior to 1.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) raw stochastic average was set at 36.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4486, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1052. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7067. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5333. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4867.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 200.69 million has total of 118,611K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,100 K in contrast with the sum of -41,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,040 K and last quarter income was -17,830 K.

134699

