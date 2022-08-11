Search
Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 403,660 K

On August 10, 2022, Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) opened at $17.24, higher 4.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.515 and dropped to $17.1901 before settling in for the closing price of $16.67. Price fluctuations for NTNX have ranged from $13.44 to $44.50 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 22.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -11.70% at the time writing. With a float of $218.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.47 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6080 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.88, operating margin of -47.29, and the pretax margin is -72.85.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nutanix Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 73,080. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $14.62, taking the stock ownership to the 218,392 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,134 for $13.97, making the entire transaction worth $700,372. This insider now owns 223,392 shares in total.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.22) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -74.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nutanix Inc. (NTNX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX)

The latest stats from [Nutanix Inc., NTNX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.41 million was inferior to 2.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Nutanix Inc.’s (NTNX) raw stochastic average was set at 24.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.67. The third major resistance level sits at $17.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.86.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) Key Stats

There are currently 224,294K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,394 M according to its annual income of -1,034 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 403,660 K and its income totaled -111,640 K.

