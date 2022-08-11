NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) with a beta value of 1.49 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) kicked off on August 10, 2022, at the price of $175.41, up 5.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $180.26 and dropped to $172.44 before settling in for the closing price of $171.04. Over the past 52 weeks, NXPI has traded in a range of $140.33-$239.91.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 3.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 30.80%. With a float of $261.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $262.58 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 31000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.49, operating margin of +23.36, and the pretax margin is +19.71.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of NXP Semiconductors N.V. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 24,039. In this transaction Director of this company bought 135 shares at a rate of $178.07, taking the stock ownership to the 9,039 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 4,700 for $233.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,099,330. This insider now owns 10,007 shares in total.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.35) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +16.91 while generating a return on equity of 24.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.05% during the next five years compared to 63.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s (NXPI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.16, a number that is poised to hit 3.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.89 million, its volume of 2.28 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.11.

During the past 100 days, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s (NXPI) raw stochastic average was set at 68.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $168.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $191.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $182.67 in the near term. At $185.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $190.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $174.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $169.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $167.03.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 47.94 billion has total of 262,598K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,063 M in contrast with the sum of 1,871 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,312 M and last quarter income was 670,000 K.