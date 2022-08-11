Old National Bancorp (ONB) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 443,480 K

A new trading day began on August 10, 2022, with Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) stock priced at $17.41, up 1.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.67 and dropped to $17.41 before settling in for the closing price of $17.32. ONB’s price has ranged from $14.22 to $20.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 7.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.80%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4333 employees.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Old National Bancorp is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 107,166. In this transaction President and COO of this company bought 7,000 shares at a rate of $15.31, taking the stock ownership to the 387,564 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s CFO bought 3,000 for $15.24, making the entire transaction worth $45,720. This insider now owns 3,000 shares in total.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.46 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +32.52 while generating a return on equity of 9.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 9.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Old National Bancorp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) saw its 5-day average volume 1.21 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Old National Bancorp’s (ONB) raw stochastic average was set at 96.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.68 in the near term. At $17.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.16.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.06 billion, the company has a total of 292,893K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 852,870 K while annual income is 277,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 443,480 K while its latest quarter income was 114,990 K.