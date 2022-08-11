Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is expecting 9.80% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

August 10, 2022, Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) trading session started at the price of $80.00, that was 1.32% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.545 and dropped to $79.38 before settling in for the closing price of $78.86. A 52-week range for OTIS has been $66.97 – $92.84.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.50%. With a float of $420.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $421.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 70000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.43, operating margin of +15.20, and the pretax margin is +13.72.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Otis Worldwide Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Otis Worldwide Corporation is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 87.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 389,354. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $77.87, taking the stock ownership to the 2,063 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s EVP, CFO sold 2,618 for $78.55, making the entire transaction worth $205,631. This insider now owns 7,063 shares in total.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.78) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +8.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

Looking closely at Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s (OTIS) raw stochastic average was set at 95.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.05. However, in the short run, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $80.50. Second resistance stands at $81.11. The third major resistance level sits at $81.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $78.17.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Key Stats

There are 420,232K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 33.65 billion. As of now, sales total 14,298 M while income totals 1,246 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,488 M while its last quarter net income were 321,000 K.