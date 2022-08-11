Planet Labs PBC (PL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 34.29% last month.

A new trading day began on August 10, 2022, with Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) stock priced at $6.09, up 1.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.165 and dropped to $5.86 before settling in for the closing price of $5.98. PL’s price has ranged from $3.70 to $12.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.90%. With a float of $209.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $264.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 700 employees.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 124,445. In this transaction Co-Founder and CEO of this company bought 19,230 shares at a rate of $6.47, taking the stock ownership to the 19,230 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s President, Product & Business bought 165,580 for $6.01, making the entire transaction worth $994,473. This insider now owns 165,580 shares in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Planet Labs PBC’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.26 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 75.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.20 in the near term. At $6.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.73. The third support level lies at $5.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.62 billion, the company has a total of 268,687K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 131,210 K while annual income is -137,120 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 40,130 K while its latest quarter income was -44,360 K.