Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) volume exceeds 1.51 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) kicked off on August 10, 2022, at the price of $12.55, up 6.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.20 and dropped to $12.47 before settling in for the closing price of $12.17. Over the past 52 weeks, PRMW has traded in a range of $12.15-$20.12.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 5.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 98.00%. With a float of $155.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9230 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.82, operating margin of +6.05, and the pretax margin is +0.30.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Primo Water Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 138,100. In this transaction CFO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.81, taking the stock ownership to the 215,871 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director bought 17,000 for $14.57, making the entire transaction worth $247,739. This insider now owns 63,615 shares in total.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -0.15 while generating a return on equity of -0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.78% during the next five years compared to 46.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Primo Water Corporation’s (PRMW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)

Looking closely at Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW), its last 5-days average volume was 1.09 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Primo Water Corporation’s (PRMW) raw stochastic average was set at 26.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.25. However, in the short run, Primo Water Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.26. Second resistance stands at $13.60. The third major resistance level sits at $13.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.80.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.14 billion has total of 160,794K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,073 M in contrast with the sum of -3,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 526,100 K and last quarter income was -6,700 K.