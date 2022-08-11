Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.56 million

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) on August 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $37.30, plunging -1.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.49 and dropped to $36.04 before settling in for the closing price of $36.80. Within the past 52 weeks, PRVA’s price has moved between $17.99 and $40.61.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -701.50%. With a float of $96.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.06 million.

The firm has a total of 810 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.33, operating margin of -22.50, and the pretax margin is -22.61.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Privia Health Group Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 83.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 1,152,170. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 30,594 shares at a rate of $37.66, taking the stock ownership to the 152,492 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 7,324 for $36.27, making the entire transaction worth $265,641. This insider now owns 119,392 shares in total.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -19.48 while generating a return on equity of -65.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Privia Health Group Inc., PRVA], we can find that recorded value of 1.04 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.93.

During the past 100 days, Privia Health Group Inc.’s (PRVA) raw stochastic average was set at 81.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.10. The third major resistance level sits at $38.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.36.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.81 billion based on 108,617K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 966,220 K and income totals -188,230 K. The company made 313,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,510 K in sales during its previous quarter.