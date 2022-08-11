Recent developments with GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.75 cents.

A new trading day began on August 10, 2022, with GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) stock priced at $27.71, down -2.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.05 and dropped to $26.89 before settling in for the closing price of $28.10. GDS’s price has ranged from $19.83 to $66.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 49.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -53.70%. With a float of $175.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1878 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.03, operating margin of +7.28, and the pretax margin is -12.13.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of GDS Holdings Limited is 1.12%, while institutional ownership is 53.10%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.46 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -16.18 while generating a return on equity of -4.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.57% during the next five years compared to 7.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GDS Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -2.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -9.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.67 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.56.

During the past 100 days, GDS Holdings Limited’s (GDS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.08 in the near term. At $28.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.33. The third support level lies at $25.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.72 billion, the company has a total of 186,898K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,212 M while annual income is -184,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 353,920 K while its latest quarter income was -58,800 K.