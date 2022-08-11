Search
Shaun Noe
Recent developments with Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.80 cents.

Company News

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) on August 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $32.99, soaring 19.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.84 and dropped to $32.17 before settling in for the closing price of $29.67. Within the past 52 weeks, KRNT’s price has moved between $20.40 and $181.38.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 24.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 382.50%. With a float of $49.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.66 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 882 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.65, operating margin of -4.25, and the pretax margin is +5.19.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.15) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.23 while generating a return on equity of 2.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 382.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.80% during the next five years compared to 65.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.85 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.37.

During the past 100 days, Kornit Digital Ltd.’s (KRNT) raw stochastic average was set at 21.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.82 in the near term. At $38.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.82. The third support level lies at $29.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.78 billion based on 49,620K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 322,010 K and income totals 15,530 K. The company made 83,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.

