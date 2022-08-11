Recent developments with VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.06 cents.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) kicked off on August 10, 2022, at the price of $0.32, down -22.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.34 and dropped to $0.2561 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. Over the past 52 weeks, VYNE has traded in a range of $0.34-$2.91.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 85.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 81.90%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.31, operating margin of -461.08, and the pretax margin is -500.01.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 12,699. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,500 shares at a rate of $1.02, taking the stock ownership to the 62,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s Director bought 12,500 for $1.60, making the entire transaction worth $20,000. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -496.98 while generating a return on equity of -170.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s (VYNE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.18 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s (VYNE) raw stochastic average was set at 10.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4533, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6946. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3493 in the near term. At $0.3866, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4332. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2654, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2188. The third support level lies at $0.1815 if the price breaches the second support level.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.97 million has total of 57,908K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,760 K in contrast with the sum of -73,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 180 K and last quarter income was 4,670 K.