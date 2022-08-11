Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 12.38% last month.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) on August 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $15.97, soaring 1.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.30 and dropped to $15.88 before settling in for the closing price of $15.89. Within the past 52 weeks, SBRA’s price has moved between $11.44 and $17.15.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 16.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -177.40%. With a float of $228.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $230.97 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 42 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.98, operating margin of +38.37, and the pretax margin is -17.78.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 29, was worth 1,490,742. In this transaction Executive VP, CFO & Secretary of this company sold 110,000 shares at a rate of $13.55, taking the stock ownership to the 474,693 shares.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -18.10 while generating a return on equity of -3.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -177.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to -20.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 302.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA)

The latest stats from [Sabra Health Care REIT Inc., SBRA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.74 million was inferior to 2.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s (SBRA) raw stochastic average was set at 97.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.53. The third major resistance level sits at $16.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.69. The third support level lies at $15.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.78 billion based on 230,969K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 569,550 K and income totals -113,260 K. The company made 155,960 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 16,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.