Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) with a beta value of 2.85 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) on August 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.50, soaring 9.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.42 and dropped to $12.40 before settling in for the closing price of $11.82. Within the past 52 weeks, SRG’s price has moved between $4.90 and $17.12.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -14.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 72.80%. With a float of $23.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.63 million.

The firm has a total of 40 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.69, operating margin of -48.70, and the pretax margin is -33.30.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Seritage Growth Properties is 38.30%, while institutional ownership is 58.10%.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -24.17 while generating a return on equity of -4.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.81

Technical Analysis of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Seritage Growth Properties, SRG], we can find that recorded value of 0.57 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Seritage Growth Properties’s (SRG) raw stochastic average was set at 94.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.94. The third major resistance level sits at $14.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.41.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 553.74 million based on 43,632K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 116,680 K and income totals -28,150 K. The company made 30,910 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -52,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.