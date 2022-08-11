SEV (Sono Group N.V.) climbed 12.31 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) on August 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.45, soaring 12.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.82 and dropped to $3.39 before settling in for the closing price of $3.33. Within the past 52 weeks, SEV’s price has moved between $2.59 and $47.49.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -31.80%. With a float of $35.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.58 million.

The firm has a total of 231 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3850.00, operating margin of -356250.00, and the pretax margin is -399593.75.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sono Group N.V. is 56.46%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.31) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -399706.25 while generating a return on equity of -170.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8359.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sono Group N.V., SEV], we can find that recorded value of 0.87 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 18.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.08. The third major resistance level sits at $4.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.05.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 300.96 million based on 81,508K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16 K and income totals -75,660 K. The company made 20 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -29,020 K in sales during its previous quarter.