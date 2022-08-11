ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 26.19%

On August 10, 2022, ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) opened at $262.42, higher 6.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $277.73 and dropped to $261.21 before settling in for the closing price of $259.61. Price fluctuations for SWAV have ranged from $113.36 to $267.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 86.90% at the time writing. With a float of $35.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.59 million.

In an organization with 657 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.53, operating margin of -0.37, and the pretax margin is -3.73.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ShockWave Medical Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 91.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 26, was worth 833,119. In this transaction President, CCO of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $208.28, taking the stock ownership to the 74,563 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Director sold 3,000 for $206.44, making the entire transaction worth $619,322. This insider now owns 15,796 shares in total.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -3.85 while generating a return on equity of -3.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 32.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 431.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.89 million. That was better than the volume of 0.54 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.04.

During the past 100 days, ShockWave Medical Inc.’s (SWAV) raw stochastic average was set at 99.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $197.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $182.54. However, in the short run, ShockWave Medical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $283.02. Second resistance stands at $288.64. The third major resistance level sits at $299.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $266.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $255.60. The third support level lies at $249.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) Key Stats

There are currently 35,792K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 237,150 K according to its annual income of -9,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 93,630 K and its income totaled 14,520 K.