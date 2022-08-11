Search
Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

August 10, 2022, Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX: SKYH) trading session started at the price of $5.14, that was -6.45% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.06 and dropped to $4.23 before settling in for the closing price of $4.65. A 52-week range for SKYH has been $4.50 – $43.41.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 197.40%. With a float of $10.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.95 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 11 workers is very important to gauge.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sky Harbour Group Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Sky Harbour Group Corporation is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 4.40%.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of 2.48.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 197.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX: SKYH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 22.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 625.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.53

Technical Analysis of Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH)

The latest stats from [Sky Harbour Group Corporation, SKYH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.22 million was inferior to 1.01 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Sky Harbour Group Corporation’s (SKYH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 132.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.71. The third major resistance level sits at $7.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.87.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX: SKYH) Key Stats

There are 16,999K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 250.08 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals 2,950 K. Its latest quarter income was 400 K while its last quarter net income were -15,760 K.

