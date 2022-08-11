SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) volume exceeds 1.32 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) kicked off on August 10, 2022, at the price of $3.79, down -16.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.85 and dropped to $2.88 before settling in for the closing price of $3.60. Over the past 52 weeks, SKYX has traded in a range of $1.82-$16.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.50%. With a float of $40.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 26 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -15.27, operating margin of -132.13, and the pretax margin is -346.95.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of SKYX Platforms Corp. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 7,310. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 3,400 shares at a rate of $2.15, taking the stock ownership to the 1,197,685 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 1,000 for $2.05, making the entire transaction worth $2,050. This insider now owns 16,001 shares in total.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -346.95.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SKYX Platforms Corp.’s (SKYX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.10.

Technical Analysis of SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.45 million, its volume of 1.13 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, SKYX Platforms Corp.’s (SKYX) raw stochastic average was set at 9.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 341.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 221.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.62 in the near term. At $4.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.68.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 240.45 million has total of 80,747K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 40 K in contrast with the sum of -5,730 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10 K and last quarter income was -11,860 K.