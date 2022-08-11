Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on August 10, 2022, with Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) stock priced at $232.11, up 3.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $236.45 and dropped to $230.91 before settling in for the closing price of $228.49. UNP’s price has ranged from $195.68 to $278.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 1.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 26.40%. With a float of $622.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $625.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 30452 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.22, operating margin of +42.83, and the pretax margin is +38.88.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Railroads Industry. The insider ownership of Union Pacific Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 1,004,500. In this transaction EVP MARKETING & SALES of this company sold 4,018 shares at a rate of $250.00, taking the stock ownership to the 41,177 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER sold 2,510 for $245.00, making the entire transaction worth $614,950. This insider now owns 34,111 shares in total.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.93 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +29.92 while generating a return on equity of 41.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.64% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Union Pacific Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.74, a number that is poised to hit 3.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.85 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.61.

During the past 100 days, Union Pacific Corporation’s (UNP) raw stochastic average was set at 43.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $216.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $237.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $237.84 in the near term. At $239.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $243.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $232.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $228.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $226.76.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 146.41 billion, the company has a total of 624,479K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 21,804 M while annual income is 6,523 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,269 M while its latest quarter income was 1,835 M.