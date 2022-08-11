United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.79 million

A new trading day began on August 10, 2022, with United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) stock priced at $199.77, up 2.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $202.665 and dropped to $199.01 before settling in for the closing price of $196.65. UPS’s price has ranged from $165.34 to $233.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 852.10%. With a float of $728.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $874.00 million.

The firm has a total of 534000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.93, operating margin of +13.48, and the pretax margin is +17.07.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of United Parcel Service Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 71.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 4,516,904. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 23,366 shares at a rate of $193.31, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s President, US Operations sold 19,292 for $179.23, making the entire transaction worth $3,457,697. This insider now owns 17,505 shares in total.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.29 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.26 while generating a return on equity of 172.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 852.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.61% during the next five years compared to 30.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are United Parcel Service Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.46, a number that is poised to hit 2.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [United Parcel Service Inc., UPS], we can find that recorded value of 2.07 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.13.

During the past 100 days, United Parcel Service Inc.’s (UPS) raw stochastic average was set at 63.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $184.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $198.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $203.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $205.00. The third major resistance level sits at $207.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $200.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $197.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $196.38.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 174.81 billion, the company has a total of 873,766K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 97,287 M while annual income is 12,890 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 24,766 M while its latest quarter income was 2,849 M.