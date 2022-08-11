US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) is expecting -9.93% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on August 10, 2022, with US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) stock priced at $32.66, up 1.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.09 and dropped to $31.96 before settling in for the closing price of $31.98. USFD’s price has ranged from $27.48 to $39.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 5.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 146.60%. With a float of $215.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $223.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 28000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.79, operating margin of +1.62, and the pretax margin is +0.73.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Food Distribution Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 2,440,068. In this transaction EVP, Nationally Managed Bus. of this company sold 75,079 shares at a rate of $32.50, taking the stock ownership to the 118,808 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Director sold 40,000 for $33.33, making the entire transaction worth $1,333,200. This insider now owns 594,159 shares in total.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.56 while generating a return on equity of 3.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.77% during the next five years compared to -12.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are US Foods Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.82 million, its volume of 1.89 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, US Foods Holding Corp.’s (USFD) raw stochastic average was set at 39.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.94 in the near term. At $33.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.68.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.25 billion, the company has a total of 223,892K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 29,487 M while annual income is 164,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,798 M while its latest quarter income was -7,000 K.