Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) 20 Days SMA touches 3.56%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on August 10, 2022, with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) stock priced at $34.41, up 1.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.04 and dropped to $34.08 before settling in for the closing price of $34.13. WPM’s price has ranged from $31.56 to $51.90 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 6.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 48.30%. With a float of $449.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $450.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 44 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.68, operating margin of +50.28, and the pretax margin is +62.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +62.82 while generating a return on equity of 12.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 29.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

Looking closely at Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM), its last 5-days average volume was 2.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s (WPM) raw stochastic average was set at 15.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.72. However, in the short run, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.11. Second resistance stands at $35.56. The third major resistance level sits at $36.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.71 billion, the company has a total of 451,692K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,202 M while annual income is 754,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 307,240 K while its latest quarter income was 157,470 K.