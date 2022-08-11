Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) 20 Days SMA touches 3.56%: The odds favor the bear

Markets

A new trading day began on August 10, 2022, with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) stock priced at $34.41, up 1.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.04 and dropped to $34.08 before settling in for the closing price of $34.13. WPM’s price has ranged from $31.56 to $51.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 6.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 48.30%. With a float of $449.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $450.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 44 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.68, operating margin of +50.28, and the pretax margin is +62.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +62.82 while generating a return on equity of 12.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 29.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

Looking closely at Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM), its last 5-days average volume was 2.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s (WPM) raw stochastic average was set at 15.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.72. However, in the short run, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.11. Second resistance stands at $35.56. The third major resistance level sits at $36.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.71 billion, the company has a total of 451,692K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,202 M while annual income is 754,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 307,240 K while its latest quarter income was 157,470 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 12.38% last month.

Sana Meer -
Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) on August 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $15.97, soaring 1.70% from the...
Read more

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) last year’s performance of -18.08% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Steve Mayer -
August 10, 2022, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) trading session started at the price of $27.20, that was 3.46% jump from the session before....
Read more

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 129,519 M

Steve Mayer -
On August 10, 2022, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) opened at $25.89, higher 7.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW