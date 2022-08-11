Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) last year’s performance of -25.29% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) kicked off on August 10, 2022, at the price of $162.70, up 5.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $167.385 and dropped to $162.017 before settling in for the closing price of $158.70. Over the past 52 weeks, WHR has traded in a range of $145.93-$245.44.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 66.50%. With a float of $54.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.00 million.

The firm has a total of 69000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.13, operating margin of +10.66, and the pretax margin is +10.61.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 209,900. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $209.90, taking the stock ownership to the 2,002 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Director sold 1,000 for $211.67, making the entire transaction worth $211,670. This insider now owns 2,992 shares in total.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $5.24) by $0.73. This company achieved a net margin of +8.11 while generating a return on equity of 41.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.33% during the next five years compared to 19.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Whirlpool Corporation’s (WHR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.80, a number that is poised to hit 5.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 23.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Whirlpool Corporation, WHR], we can find that recorded value of 0.98 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.41.

During the past 100 days, Whirlpool Corporation’s (WHR) raw stochastic average was set at 38.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $164.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $193.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $168.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $170.72. The third major resistance level sits at $174.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $163.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $159.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $157.94.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.06 billion has total of 54,508K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 21,985 M in contrast with the sum of 1,783 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,097 M and last quarter income was -371,000 K.