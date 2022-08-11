Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) average volume reaches $1.50M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

August 10, 2022, Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) trading session started at the price of $118.59, that was 1.92% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $119.40 and dropped to $118.31 before settling in for the closing price of $116.93. A 52-week range for YUM has been $108.37 – $139.85.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 77.10%. With a float of $285.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $289.00 million.

The firm has a total of 36000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.09, operating margin of +31.99, and the pretax margin is +25.43.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Yum! Brands Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Yum! Brands Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 14, was worth 183,596. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,433 shares at a rate of $128.12, taking the stock ownership to the 19,166 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,452 for $132.01, making the entire transaction worth $191,679. This insider now owns 19,166 shares in total.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +23.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Yum! Brands Inc., YUM], we can find that recorded value of 1.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.23.

During the past 100 days, Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) raw stochastic average was set at 57.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $121.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $119.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $120.05. The third major resistance level sits at $120.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $118.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $117.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $117.44.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Key Stats

There are 285,164K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 34.45 billion. As of now, sales total 6,584 M while income totals 1,575 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,636 M while its last quarter net income were 224,000 K.