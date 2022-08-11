ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) average volume reaches $2.30M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on August 10, 2022, with ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) stock priced at $25.71, up 1.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.28 and dropped to $25.45 before settling in for the closing price of $25.78. ZTO’s price has ranged from $19.53 to $34.48 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 25.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.10%. With a float of $644.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $808.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23865 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.67, operating margin of +15.50, and the pretax margin is +18.88.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is 0.71%, while institutional ownership is 28.00%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.33 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.64 while generating a return on equity of 9.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.25% during the next five years compared to 13.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Looking closely at ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.35 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s (ZTO) raw stochastic average was set at 55.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.43. However, in the short run, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.47. Second resistance stands at $26.79. The third major resistance level sits at $27.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.81.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.68 billion, the company has a total of 603,633K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,771 M while annual income is 746,140 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,247 M while its latest quarter income was 142,960 K.