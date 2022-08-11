Search
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

August 10, 2022, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) trading session started at the price of $1.20, that was -8.85% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $0.9505 before settling in for the closing price of $1.13. A 52-week range for CNET has been $0.28 – $1.76.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 6.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.50%. With a float of $28.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.35 million.

In an organization with 85 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.57, operating margin of -28.71, and the pretax margin is -5.31.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is 20.52%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -5.82 while generating a return on equity of -16.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 31.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.13 million. That was better than the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s (CNET) raw stochastic average was set at 79.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 181.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 125.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5068, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7626. However, in the short run, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1832. Second resistance stands at $1.3363. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4527. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9137, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7973. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6442.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Key Stats

There are 35,428K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 30.62 million. As of now, sales total 47,330 K while income totals -2,750 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,650 K while its last quarter net income were -720 K.

