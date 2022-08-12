$1.16M in average volume shows that Weibo Corporation (WB) is heading in the right direction

On August 11, 2022, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) opened at $19.46, higher 2.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.55 and dropped to $19.39 before settling in for the closing price of $19.13. Price fluctuations for WB have ranged from $17.73 to $55.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 28.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.20% at the time writing. With a float of $70.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6147 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.11, operating margin of +30.90, and the pretax margin is +23.77.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Weibo Corporation is 6.12%, while institutional ownership is 52.00%.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +18.98 while generating a return on equity of 13.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.31% during the next five years compared to 30.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Weibo Corporation (WB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weibo Corporation (WB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.32 million, its volume of 0.74 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Weibo Corporation’s (WB) raw stochastic average was set at 17.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.29 in the near term. At $21.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.97.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Key Stats

There are currently 236,553K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,257 M according to its annual income of 428,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 484,620 K and its income totaled -67,520 K.