1.39% percent quarterly performance for MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) is not indicative of the underlying story

August 11, 2022, MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) trading session started at the price of $0.54, that was 0.31% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.54 and dropped to $0.5175 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. A 52-week range for MEIP has been $0.41 – $3.55.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 29.10%. With a float of $132.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.06 million.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MEI Pharma Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of MEI Pharma Inc. is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 41.20%.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.10% during the next five years compared to 9.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MEI Pharma Inc., MEIP], we can find that recorded value of 0.91 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, MEI Pharma Inc.’s (MEIP) raw stochastic average was set at 7.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5514, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5047. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5336. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5480. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5561. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5111, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5030. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4886.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Key Stats

There are 132,986K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 67.83 million. As of now, sales total 25,540 K while income totals -50,580 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,690 K while its last quarter net income were -8,730 K.