$1.58M in average volume shows that Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is heading in the right direction

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) on August 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.03, soaring 0.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.11 and dropped to $8.02 before settling in for the closing price of $8.02. Within the past 52 weeks, PSEC’s price has moved between $6.66 and $9.06.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 5.30%.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.94, operating margin of +174.81, and the pretax margin is +150.71.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Prospect Capital Corporation is 27.61%, while institutional ownership is 8.21%.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +150.71 while generating a return on equity of 27.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -6.34% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.69 million, its volume of 1.01 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) raw stochastic average was set at 70.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.05.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.14 billion based on 392,151K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 631,970 K and income totals 963,810 K. The company made 181,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 164,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.