3.46% volatility in Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) last month: This is a red flag warning

August 11, 2022, Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) trading session started at the price of $49.43, that was 1.08% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.43 and dropped to $49.12 before settling in for the closing price of $48.96. A 52-week range for TOL has been $40.19 – $75.61.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 11.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 94.70%. With a float of $106.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.10, operating margin of +11.61, and the pretax margin is +12.52.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Toll Brothers Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Toll Brothers Inc. is 6.98%, while institutional ownership is 88.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 29, was worth 1,803,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $72.13, taking the stock ownership to the 159,919 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $72.28, making the entire transaction worth $722,780. This insider now owns 67,430 shares in total.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.54) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +9.48 while generating a return on equity of 16.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.51% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.98, a number that is poised to hit 4.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

The latest stats from [Toll Brothers Inc., TOL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.02 million was inferior to 1.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.81.

During the past 100 days, Toll Brothers Inc.’s (TOL) raw stochastic average was set at 72.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.99. The third major resistance level sits at $51.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.62.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Key Stats

There are 114,977K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.76 billion. As of now, sales total 8,790 M while income totals 833,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,278 M while its last quarter net income were 220,590 K.