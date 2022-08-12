5.40% volatility in Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) last month: This is a red flag warning

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $11.83, down -15.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.97 and dropped to $9.85 before settling in for the closing price of $11.90. Over the past 52 weeks, CYXT has traded in a range of $7.51-$15.42.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -161.80%. With a float of $166.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 745 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.66, operating margin of -5.37, and the pretax margin is -43.44.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is 6.64%, while institutional ownership is 93.40%.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -36.65 while generating a return on equity of -54.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -161.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s (CYXT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT)

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.77 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s (CYXT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.37 in the near term. At $12.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.13.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.85 billion has total of 178,566K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 703,700 K in contrast with the sum of -257,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 182,400 K and last quarter income was -40,900 K.