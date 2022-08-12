$602.42K in average volume shows that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) is heading in the right direction

August 11, 2022, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) trading session started at the price of $23.92, that was 5.12% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.24 and dropped to $23.92 before settling in for the closing price of $24.01. A 52-week range for BXSL has been $21.81 – $37.37.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 110.60%. With a float of $166.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.56 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.49, operating margin of +92.44, and the pretax margin is +72.80.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stocks. The insider ownership of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 71,493. In this transaction Trustee of this company bought 2,485 shares at a rate of $28.77, taking the stock ownership to the 10,926 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Trustee bought 3,660 for $31.64, making the entire transaction worth $115,802. This insider now owns 8,285 shares in total.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.61) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +72.80 while generating a return on equity of 11.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.38 million, its volume of 1.0 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s (BXSL) raw stochastic average was set at 43.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.68 in the near term. At $26.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.04.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Key Stats

There are 166,205K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.23 billion. As of now, sales total 624,700 K while income totals 460,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 185,600 K while its last quarter net income were 107,240 K.