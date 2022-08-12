$989.73K in average volume shows that FREYR Battery (FREY) is heading in the right direction

August 11, 2022, FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) trading session started at the price of $11.89, that was 1.80% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.98 and dropped to $11.62 before settling in for the closing price of $11.66. A 52-week range for FREY has been $6.42 – $14.37.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 8.90%. With a float of $90.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.85 million.

The firm has a total of 119 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward FREYR Battery stocks. The insider ownership of FREYR Battery is 24.02%, while institutional ownership is 51.60%.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by -$0.16. This company achieved a return on equity of -33.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what FREYR Battery (FREY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [FREYR Battery, FREY], we can find that recorded value of 1.14 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, FREYR Battery’s (FREY) raw stochastic average was set at 76.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.18. The third major resistance level sits at $12.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.31.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Key Stats

There are 116,440K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.36 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -93,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were 4,671 K.