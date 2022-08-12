Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

$989.73K in average volume shows that FREYR Battery (FREY) is heading in the right direction

Company News

August 11, 2022, FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) trading session started at the price of $11.89, that was 1.80% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.98 and dropped to $11.62 before settling in for the closing price of $11.66. A 52-week range for FREY has been $6.42 – $14.37.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 8.90%. With a float of $90.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.85 million.

The firm has a total of 119 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward FREYR Battery stocks. The insider ownership of FREYR Battery is 24.02%, while institutional ownership is 51.60%.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by -$0.16. This company achieved a return on equity of -33.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what FREYR Battery (FREY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [FREYR Battery, FREY], we can find that recorded value of 1.14 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, FREYR Battery’s (FREY) raw stochastic average was set at 76.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.18. The third major resistance level sits at $12.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.31.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Key Stats

There are 116,440K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.36 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -93,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were 4,671 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) to new highs

Shaun Noe -
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) on August 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.69, plunging -7.12% from the previous trading...
Read more

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Steve Mayer -
August 11, 2022, CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) trading session started at the price of $30.90, that was 2.32% jump from the session before....
Read more

-1.38% percent quarterly performance for W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is not indicative of the underlying story

Shaun Noe -
On August 11, 2022, W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) opened at $64.49, higher 1.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW