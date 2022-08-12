Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A look at Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s (GSV) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Markets

On August 11, 2022, Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX: GSV) opened at $0.38, higher 0.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.41 and dropped to $0.38 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. Price fluctuations for GSV have ranged from $0.27 to $0.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.70% at the time writing. With a float of $350.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $358.51 million.

The firm has a total of 9 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gold Standard Ventures Corp is 2.23%, while institutional ownership is 47.32%.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -4.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 7.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX: GSV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 21.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gold Standard Ventures Corp, GSV], we can find that recorded value of 0.87 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s (GSV) raw stochastic average was set at 55.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3511, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4141. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4163. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4307. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4488. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3838, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3657. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3513.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX: GSV) Key Stats

There are currently 358,735K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 186.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -8,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -2,272 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) with a beta value of 1.04 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) on August 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $30.02, soaring 1.97% from the previous trading...
Read more

Now that Associated Banc-Corp’s volume has hit 1.26 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
August 11, 2022, Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) trading session started at the price of $21.00, that was 0.91% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) volume hitting the figure of 1.32 million.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on August 11, 2022, with FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) stock priced at $5.60, down -7.68% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW