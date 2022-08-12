A look at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s (RRGB) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $8.46, down -18.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.35 and dropped to $8.46 before settling in for the closing price of $10.65. Over the past 52 weeks, RRGB has traded in a range of $6.91-$26.79.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 83.40%. With a float of $15.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.75 million.

The firm has a total of 22483 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.91, operating margin of -1.65, and the pretax margin is -4.32.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 225,700. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $22.57, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 5,000 for $21.75, making the entire transaction worth $108,750. This insider now owns 53,627 shares in total.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.73) by $0.61. This company achieved a net margin of -4.30 while generating a return on equity of -50.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -41.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s (RRGB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., RRGB], we can find that recorded value of 0.61 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s (RRGB) raw stochastic average was set at 15.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.07. The third major resistance level sits at $11.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.11.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 139.43 million has total of 15,786K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,162 M in contrast with the sum of -50,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 395,550 K and last quarter income was -3,110 K.