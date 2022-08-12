A major move is in the offing as Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) market cap hits 72.69 million

A new trading day began on August 11, 2022, with Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) stock priced at $0.3716, up 1.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.387 and dropped to $0.3703 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. IMPP’s price has ranged from $0.36 to $9.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -823.20%. With a float of $189.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.25 million.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -823.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Imperial Petroleum Inc., IMPP], we can find that recorded value of 11.15 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 37.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 146.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3861. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3949. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4028. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3694, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3615. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3527.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 72.69 million, the company has a total of 142,837K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,360 K while annual income is -3,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,350 K while its latest quarter income was 90 K.