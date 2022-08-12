Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A major move is in the offing as Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) market cap hits 4.25 billion

Markets

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $6.50, down -3.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.5799 and dropped to $5.97 before settling in for the closing price of $6.38. Over the past 52 weeks, NTCO has traded in a range of $4.66-$20.89.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -157.10%. With a float of $433.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $687.89 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.80, operating margin of +4.01, and the pretax margin is +0.23.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +2.85 while generating a return on equity of 4.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -157.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NTCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Natura &Co Holding S.A., NTCO], we can find that recorded value of 0.84 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NTCO) raw stochastic average was set at 19.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.85. The third major resistance level sits at $7.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.30.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.25 billion has total of 691,544K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,443 M in contrast with the sum of 194,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,580 M and last quarter income was -123,090 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Amphenol Corporation (APH) last year’s performance of 5.66% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) on August 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $78.46, plunging -0.56% from the previous trading day....
Read more

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 5,224 M

Steve Mayer -
August 11, 2022, AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) trading session started at the price of $50.35, that was 1.47% jump from the session before....
Read more

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) is expecting 67.45% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
On August 11, 2022, Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) opened at $3.51, higher 4.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW