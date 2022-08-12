A major move is in the offing as Upwork Inc. (UPWK) market cap hits 2.52 billion

A new trading day began on August 11, 2022, with Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) stock priced at $20.38, down -5.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.00 and dropped to $18.90 before settling in for the closing price of $20.09. UPWK’s price has ranged from $14.85 to $61.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 25.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -129.60%. With a float of $118.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 650 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.91, operating margin of -10.63, and the pretax margin is -11.16.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Upwork Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 79.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 4,324. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 209 shares at a rate of $20.69, taking the stock ownership to the 3,554 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18, when Company’s President & CEO sold 1,311 for $20.69, making the entire transaction worth $27,124. This insider now owns 834,763 shares in total.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -11.19 while generating a return on equity of -20.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Upwork Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.54 million, its volume of 1.26 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) raw stochastic average was set at 40.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.35 in the near term. At $21.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.15.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.52 billion, the company has a total of 130,531K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 502,800 K while annual income is -56,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 156,900 K while its latest quarter income was -23,820 K.